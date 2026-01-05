UP Govt Grants 3-Year Age Relaxation For Police Recruitment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The CM Yogi Adityanath government has provided significant relief to lakhs of youth preparing for police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping the interests of candidates at the forefront and acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, the state government has approved a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for the proposed Direct Recruitment–2025 for police constable and equivalent posts. A government order to this effect has been issued.

This decision applies to the recruitment of a total of 32,679 posts under Direct Recruitment–2025. As per the government order, the one-time age relaxation will be extended to candidates of all categories participating in the recruitment process for Constable Police (Male/Female), Constable PAC/Armed Police (Male), Constable Special Security Force (Male), Women Constable for Women Battalion, Constable Mounted Police (Male), and Jail Warder (Male and Female).

The decision has been taken in accordance with Rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992. The age relaxation has been implemented through a government order issued on January 5, 2026, following the recruitment notification dated December 31, 2025. This measure will enable many aspirants who were earlier rendered ineligible due to age constraints to participate in the recruitment process.

This step reflects the Yogi government’s sensitivity towards the genuine concerns of the youth and its willingness to take decisive action to address them.

Ensuring fair opportunities for competitive exam aspirants, expanding employment avenues, and adopting a compassionate approach in administrative decision-making have become hallmarks of the government’s governance model.

The age relaxation in police recruitment not only brings renewed hope to millions of young aspirants but also reaffirms that youth welfare remains central to the policy vision of the CM Yogi Adityanath government.