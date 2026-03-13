UP Government Organises Mega Employment Fairs In Three Cities To Boost Youth Jobs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: The government led by Yogi Adityanath is continuously making efforts to provide employment to youth and make them self-reliant on the basis of skills. In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission is organizing large employment fairs in various districts of the state.

Through these initiatives, a large number of youth will get employment opportunities in the private sector.

According to the directions of the state government, employment fairs will be organized in 3 major cities in the month of March. Various companies will participate in these job fairs and select trained and eligible youth.

The government’s objective is to connect youth who have received skill training directly with employment.

According to the schedule issued by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, a large employment fair will be organized on 18 March at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. In this fair, candidates from the Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya and Bareilly divisions will get employment opportunities.

After this, on 24 March, an employment fair will be organized at Bundelkhand Mahavidyalaya in Jhansi, where youth from the Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Agra divisions will get the opportunity to participate.

In the same sequence, on 25 March, an employment fair will be organized at the campus of Government ITI Karaundi in Varanasi. In this fair, youth from the Varanasi, Mirzapur and Prayagraj divisions will receive employment opportunities in various companies.

The state’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, said that under the policy of the state government, the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission is not only focusing on providing training to youth but also giving special attention to ensuring employment for them.

Through employment fairs, trained youth and companies are being brought onto a single platform to make the employment process easier.

For the successful organization of the employment fairs, the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has also appointed nodal officers in the concerned divisions. At the same time, district programme management units have been instructed to coordinate with the district administration to ensure the success of the programme.

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Mission Director Pulkit Khare said that due to various schemes of the government led by Yogi Adityanath, along with skill training, start-ups and investment-based industrial development, employment opportunities in the state are continuously increasing.

Through these employment fairs, youth are getting the opportunity to directly connect with companies and obtain jobs according to their qualifications.

Under the scheme, more than 100 companies and employers will be invited at each event venue, through which a large number of youth will receive employment opportunities. In these job fairs, youth trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Yojana, along with those trained from ITI and Polytechnic institutes, and other candidates will also receive employment opportunities.

Along with this, arrangements are also being made to ensure maximum participation of women candidates, to give priority to youth from families selected under the Zero Poverty Campaign, and to provide special opportunities for interested and eligible divyang (persons with disabilities).

According to the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, efforts are also being made to ensure the availability of vacancies with a minimum annual salary of ₹1.50 lakh through selected companies at each event venue.

This is aimed at ensuring that more and more youth receive better employment and that opportunities related to skill, training and employment are further strengthened in the state.