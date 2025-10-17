UP FSDA Seizes Adulterated Food Worth ₹4.76 Crore Under Diwali Special Drive

Illegal dairy in Jasra shut down by the Food Safety & Drug Administration. Hundreds of kgs of paneer and liters of milk destroyed on the spot. |

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s stringent campaign against food adulteration continues unabated during the festive season. On the occasion of Diwali, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, is conducting extensive statewide raids under the “Diwali Special Campaign” (October 8–17, 2025). So far, 3,369 samples have been collected through 5,464 inspections and 2,448 raids, resulting in the seizure of 3,394 quintals of adulterated food items worth Rs 4.76 crore, and the destruction of 1,463 quintals worth Rs 2.34 crore.

Secretary of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr Roshan Jacob, stated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction, the campaign is yielding significant results in the mission to make Uttar Pradesh adulteration-free. On October 16, large quantities of adulterated food were seized and destroyed across several districts. She reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against anyone endangering public health during Diwali and Chhath.

In Mathura, four FIRs were lodged and six licenses suspended after adulteration was detected in four dairies in the Bajna area. In Aligarh, 19,500 kg of adulterated products worth Rs 17.37 lakh were destroyed, while 4,188 kg worth Rs 23.55 lakh were seized. Major actions were also reported from other districts — Badaun (2,100 kg of chhena sweets, 960 kg of paneer), Ghazipur (1,439 kg of adulterated desi ghee), Bulandshahr (1,325 kg of paneer), Prayagraj (5,295 kg of edible oil), Sambhal (2,500 liters of milk), Saharanpur (1,060 kg of sweets), and Kanpur Nagar (550 kg of khoya).

The department has urged the public to remain alert and always demand a bill when purchasing food items, avoid open sweets or those with unusual color or odor, and report any suspected adulteration on the helpline 1800-180-5533 or WhatsApp 9793429747.