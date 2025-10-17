 UP FSDA Seizes Adulterated Food Worth ₹4.76 Crore Under Diwali Special Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP FSDA Seizes Adulterated Food Worth ₹4.76 Crore Under Diwali Special Drive

UP FSDA Seizes Adulterated Food Worth ₹4.76 Crore Under Diwali Special Drive

Secretary of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr Roshan Jacob, stated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction, the campaign is yielding significant results in the mission to make Uttar Pradesh adulteration-free.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Illegal dairy in Jasra shut down by the Food Safety & Drug Administration. Hundreds of kgs of paneer and liters of milk destroyed on the spot. |

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s stringent campaign against food adulteration continues unabated during the festive season. On the occasion of Diwali, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, is conducting extensive statewide raids under the “Diwali Special Campaign” (October 8–17, 2025). So far, 3,369 samples have been collected through 5,464 inspections and 2,448 raids, resulting in the seizure of 3,394 quintals of adulterated food items worth Rs 4.76 crore, and the destruction of 1,463 quintals worth Rs 2.34 crore.

Secretary of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr Roshan Jacob, stated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction, the campaign is yielding significant results in the mission to make Uttar Pradesh adulteration-free. On October 16, large quantities of adulterated food were seized and destroyed across several districts. She reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against anyone endangering public health during Diwali and Chhath.

In Mathura, four FIRs were lodged and six licenses suspended after adulteration was detected in four dairies in the Bajna area. In Aligarh, 19,500 kg of adulterated products worth Rs 17.37 lakh were destroyed, while 4,188 kg worth Rs 23.55 lakh were seized. Major actions were also reported from other districts — Badaun (2,100 kg of chhena sweets, 960 kg of paneer), Ghazipur (1,439 kg of adulterated desi ghee), Bulandshahr (1,325 kg of paneer), Prayagraj (5,295 kg of edible oil), Sambhal (2,500 liters of milk), Saharanpur (1,060 kg of sweets), and Kanpur Nagar (550 kg of khoya).

Read Also
Ahead of Diwali, 28 Lakh Employees In This State Get Pay Boost — Know What’s the Reason Behind...
article-image

The department has urged the public to remain alert and always demand a bill when purchasing food items, avoid open sweets or those with unusual color or odor, and report any suspected adulteration on the helpline 1800-180-5533 or WhatsApp 9793429747.

FPJ Shorts
Scary Scenes! Vishmi Gunaratne Down In Agony After Being Hit On Knee During SL W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Scary Scenes! Vishmi Gunaratne Down In Agony After Being Hit On Knee During SL W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Eisha Singh To Play A Pivotal Role In Naagin 7: Report
Eisha Singh To Play A Pivotal Role In Naagin 7: Report
'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal Questions, Later Texted Her | Read WhatsApp Chat Inside
'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal Questions, Later Texted Her | Read WhatsApp Chat Inside
Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report
Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Govt Initiative Adds New Dimension To Women Empowerment; KGBV Campuses Illuminated By Mission...

Yogi Govt Initiative Adds New Dimension To Women Empowerment; KGBV Campuses Illuminated By Mission...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Scholarships To Over 1 Million Students At Lok Bhavan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Scholarships To Over 1 Million Students At Lok Bhavan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹300 Crore Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students Ahead Of Diwali

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹300 Crore Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students Ahead Of Diwali

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar...

UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students

UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students