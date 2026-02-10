 UP Extends ₹7.59 Lakh Crore Credit To Women SHGs To Boost Livelihoods
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Economic Review 2025-26 presents a detailed picture of the government’s initiatives and achievements in rural development, women’s empowerment and livelihood generation. According to the review, economically empowering rural women and increasing their leadership potential has remained a central pillar of the state government’s development strategy. Under the 'Ek Lakh Mahila Udyami Karyakram', 27,892 women-led enterprises have been established in the state up to September 2025.

In the financial year 2025-26, up to November 2025, 15,304 new SHGs were created. In addition, revolving funds were provided to 18,451 groups, while 58,998 groups received Community Investment Funds.

Under financial inclusion initiatives, between 2017-18 and 2024-25, revolving funds amounting to ₹1,044.65 crore were provided to 6.39 lakh SHGs and Community Investment Funds worth ₹6,416.90 crore were extended to 5.63 lakh groups. To promote livelihoods, bank credit linkage loans totaling ₹7.59 lakh crore were sanctioned to 6.89 lakh SHGs, significantly strengthening self-employment and small enterprises run by rural women.

Through the 'Handicraft Intervention Livelihood' initiative run by the HCL Foundation, more than 36,000 women were linked to traditional craft-based employment. By providing support in packaging, branding and market linkage, women’s incomes and social status have improved.

According to the Economic Survey, between 2017-18 and 2024-25, 35 lakh women farmers were trained in modern agricultural practices. During the same period, 21.29 lakh Agri-Nutri Gardens were developed, promoting nutritional security. To encourage natural farming, 8,175 'Krishi Sakhis' were trained in 2024-25. To provide agricultural services under one roof, 166 'Integrated Farming Clusters' were established across 27 development blocks in 16 districts.

Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, 530 'Drone Didis' are in the selection process across all 75 districts of the state in 2025-26. Meanwhile, certification of 50,125 'BC Sakhis' was completed in 58,000 gram panchayats up to October 2025. Nearly 40,000 'BC Sakhis' have facilitated financial transactions exceeding ₹40,000 crore, strengthening rural banking services.

Under the 'Lakhpati Didi Scheme', more than 33 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis were identified by September 2025, of whom 17.09 lakh women have already achieved Lakhpati status. In the clean energy sector, through 'Ojas Prerna Private Limited', one solar manufacturing unit, 413 solar shops and 80 DRE products were established, providing employment to 583 women.

