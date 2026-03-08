UP CM Yuva Yojana Empowers Women: Kanpur Entrepreneur Prabhnur Kaur Expands Bakery, Creates Jobs For Women |

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' has become a powerful medium not only for self-employment but also for making women self-reliant and financially independent. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 'CM Yuva Yojna' is playing an important role in empowering women. Through this scheme, Prabhnur Kaur from Kanpur turned her dream into reality. She not only expanded her bakery business but also created employment opportunities for other women.

Prabhnur Kaur shared that earlier she used to make cakes for her relatives and friends. Later, she attended bakery workshops in Delhi and Bengaluru. There she realized that she could take this work to a larger level. One day, while browsing on her mobile phone, she came across information about 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan'. After that, she visited District Industries Centre in Kanpur to get detailed information about the scheme.

Under this ambitious scheme of Yogi government, she received an interest-free loan of ₹4.25 lakh, which helped her expand her bakery business. With this financial support, she purchased modern machines and ovens. She said that on 13 April 2025, on the occasion of Baisakhi, her bakery 'Sweet Sculpt By Kaurs' received a new identity. Today, she receives orders from Gonda and Lucknow as well. By making customized cakes, Prabhnur has become self-reliant and is now providing employment to others. Her bakery studio is setting an example of women empowerment. Her story proves that with the right direction and support, women can achieve their dreams.

Under this scheme, youth between 21 and 40 years of age are provided interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh without bank guarantee. Women across the state can benefit from this scheme to start their own businesses. Government remains committed to empowering women and making them self-reliant through such initiatives. To avail the benefits of the scheme, applicants can apply online through the official UP MSME portal, or contact District Industries Centre in their district. They can also visit official 'CM-YUVA portal'.

Prabhnur Kaur’s success story has become a source of inspiration for many other women. Her journey shows how women can expand their businesses and become self-reliant. Her bakery studio is not only helping her achieve financial independence but is also providing employment opportunities to other women.