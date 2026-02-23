UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Singapore | ANI

Singapore/Lucknow: The Indian diaspora in Singapore was filled with enthusiasm upon seeing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among them. Throughout his address, the venue echoed with applause and energy, as the slogan “Yogi Hai To UP Hai” resonated across the atmosphere. The moment became emotional when a woman affectionately addressed CM Yogi as ‘Bhaiya’ on behalf of all the women of the state.

During the event, a young girl brought a sketch of the Chief Minister, and when CM Yogi autographed it, her face lit up with joy.

During the program, Swati, an Indian-origin resident of Singapore, expressed her feelings, introducing herself as a sister of Uttar Pradesh and of CM Yogi Adityanath.

She said that she was inspired after hearing the Chief Minister’s address in Sanskrit. Swati said, “When a saint enters politics, politics becomes an act of devotion, and it truly has. On behalf of the 11.5 crore women of Uttar Pradesh, I call the Chief Minister my brother because women in Uttar Pradesh have now received a sense of security. Today, women can go out fearlessly even at night. There is now a fear of the law among criminals.”

Praising Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order under the Chief Minister’s leadership, Swati raised the slogan “Yogi Hai To UP Hai” and recited in Sanskrit, “Yogi Netṛte Pradesh Bhavati Surakṣitam Shubham,” meaning “Under Yogi’s leadership, the state becomes safe and prosperous.”

This interaction organized in Singapore reflected the growing connection and cultural bond between the Indian diaspora and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

While the Chief Minister was on stage, a young girl approached with her sketch of him. CM Yogi signed it, bringing immense happiness to her. Another woman tied a Raksha Sutra (Rakhi) on the Chief Minister’s wrist as a gesture of affection and respect.

On this occasion, students of the Global Indian International School in Singapore presented a captivating dance performance on Ganpati Vandana, showcasing the richness of Indian tradition. The Chief Minister wholeheartedly appreciated their performance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The children beautifully presented India’s classical art form through Ganpati Vandana".

He added that at a time when there is a rush to adopt western culture, the Indian community living thousands of kilometers away in Singapore continues to preserve and promote India’s spiritual and cultural values with great strength and devotion.