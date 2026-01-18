UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes AYUSH Hospitals As Research Hubs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the media in Varanasi, dismissing claims of temple demolition during Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to take another major step towards elevating AYUSH systems of medicine to new heights. AYUSH hospitals in Uttar Pradesh will no longer remain limited to treatment alone; instead, they are being envisioned as hubs of research. To achieve this, efforts are underway to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Central Research Centres (national research institutions). Under this initiative, research will be conducted on AYUSH-based treatment methods for several critical and lifestyle-related diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments.

Principal Secretary, AYUSH, Ranjan Kumar stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous and concrete efforts are being made to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Homeopathy into the mainstream healthcare system. The Yogi government believes that coordination between modern medicine and AYUSH systems will not only make treatment more effective but will also help in disease prevention and ensure long-term health.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, deliberations are underway to develop selected AYUSH hospitals in the state as research-oriented centres. Along with treatment, data-driven research will be carried out on the causes of diseases, their impact, lifestyle factors, diet, and AYUSH-based treatment methods. The primary objective is to establish the effectiveness of AYUSH therapies through scientific evidence.

After the MoUs with Central Research Centres are signed, AYUSH doctors will receive research training, access to modern laboratory facilities, and technical support. The research will focus on diseases whose burden is rapidly increasing. In addition to cancer and diabetes, conditions such as hypertension, obesity, thyroid disorders, heart disease, joint-related ailments, and mental health issues will also be covered under the research framework.

The Principal Secretary further stated that following the MoUs with Central Research Centres, Uttar Pradesh will move towards becoming a leading state at the national level in AYUSH research. This initiative will not only give new recognition to doctors and researchers in the state but will also help AYUSH-based treatments gain global acceptance.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project...

The Yogi government aims to develop “Standard Treatment Protocols” based on research findings, which can be adopted both in India and abroad. This will enhance the credibility and effectiveness of AYUSH medicine. Additionally, the initiative will generate new employment and research opportunities in the AYUSH sector.

Through these research projects, AYUSH doctors, researchers, and students will get a dedicated platform to work and innovate. Students of AYUSH colleges will also gain opportunities for practical research, leading to an overall improvement in the quality of education. This initiative of the Yogi government will prove to be a significant step towards establishing a comprehensive healthcare model in the state, where modern medicine and traditional knowledge are used in a balanced and integrated manner.