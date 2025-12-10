UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur, Assures Swift Resolution Of Public Grievances

ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Tuesday and, after spending the night at Gorakhnath Temple, held a Janta Darshan on Wednesday morning. Engaging warmly with visitors who had come seeking help, he reassured them, saying, “Don’t worry, every issue will be resolved effectively.” He directed officials present to treat every grievance with sensitivity and ensure timely, transparent, and quality disposal.

The Janta Darshan program, held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, saw the Chief Minister hearing the problems of around 200 people.

A significant number of women were in attendance. Moving from chair to chair, he personally asked each individual, “Where have you come from? What is the issue?” and listened attentively. He assured everyone that their concerns would be resolved and that no one needed to feel anxious. Handing over the applications to the officials, he instructed them to deliver swift, satisfactory solutions.

On receiving complaints of land encroachment, he ordered strict legal action. In response to a woman’s complaint that her house had been set on fire, he directed immediate action against those responsible.

Several attendees sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. The Chief Minister assured them that lack of money would not hinder anyone’s medical care. He instructed officials to promptly complete the hospital estimate process and forward it to the government. Adequate financial support, he said, would be provided from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister followed his traditional morning routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying homage to his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the temple complex. He visited the cowshed, where he fed jaggery and roti to cows and calves. As he arrived, peacocks gathered around him; the Chief Minister gently petted them and fed them roti.