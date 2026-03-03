UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Financial Aid For Serious Illnesses At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur | ANI

Gorakhpur: The Chief Minister, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday to celebrate Holi, met around 150 people on Tuesday morning during Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured people seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses during Janata Darshan that they should undergo treatment at good hospitals without any worry. He added, "The government will provide them with adequate financial support." He also instructed officials to expedite the process of preparing medical estimates for those requiring financial assistance and submit them to the government at the earliest.

He said, "Every person in need will be provided financial aid for treatment from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund."

He personally approached people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the temple premises and listened to their concerns one by one.

Assuring them of solutions, he handed over their applications to the concerned officials. He told everyone that there was no need to feel troubled or anxious, as every issue would be effectively resolved.

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister directed officials to address public grievances with full seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring prompt, quality, and satisfactory resolution so that no one faces unnecessary hardship.

He emphasized that every aggrieved person must be treated with empathy and their issues resolved satisfactorily, with no scope for negligence. He further instructed that strict legal action be taken against anyone involved in land grabbing or acts of intimidation.

At the event, one person shared that a lack of funds was hindering treatment for a kidney ailment. The Chief Minister first asked whether he had an Ayushman card. When informed that he did not, he reassured him not to worry and said adequate financial help would be provided for treatment. Several others also sought financial assistance for serious illnesses.

CM Yogi assured them that the government would not allow a shortage of funds to become a barrier to anyone’s treatment and that assistance would be provided from the Discretionary Fund.

Some children had accompanied their families to the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister blessed them warmly, distributed chocolates, and encouraged them to study diligently.