UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Additional Holiday For Ram Navami Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: On the occasion of Ram Navami, the state government has taken a major decision to extend the holiday by one more day. Now, along with 26 March, 27 March will also be observed as a public holiday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took this decision keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees in temples across the state and public sentiments. The consecutive two-day holiday will provide convenience to devotees for performing rituals and worship. It will also help in managing arrangements more effectively.

Every year, a large number of devotees visit major religious places in the state during Ram Navami. This year as well, considering the possibility of increased crowds in temples across the state including Ayodhya, the decision to extend the holiday has been taken.

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This step by the state government is being seen as a mark of respect for faith. The additional holiday will also help in organizing traffic, security, and other arrangements more efficiently.

The state government had already declared a holiday on 26 March, which has now been extended to 27 March.