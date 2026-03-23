UP Approves Eight Logistics Projects Worth ₹800 Crore To Boost Economy | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government is rapidly moving forward towards making the state a $1 trillion economy. In this direction, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has taken a significant step to strengthen the logistics and warehousing sector by approving 8 new projects, with an estimated investment of around ₹800 crore.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022, investors are being encouraged to set up logistics and storage units on private land through incentives, financial assistance and tax exemptions. As a result of this policy, investor confidence is steadily increasing.

Newly approved projects include 5 silos, 2 warehousing units and 1 logistics project, which will be established in districts such as Unnao, Auraiya, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hapur. These projects will be developed across approximately 110 acres, strengthening the state’s agricultural and industrial supply chain.

With these 8 new approvals, UPSIDA has now approved a total of 61 projects under the Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022 and PIP policy. These projects will be developed over around 810 acres, with a proposed investment exceeding ₹12,900 crore. They will enhance safe storage capacity for food grains, provide better storage and logistics facilities to farmers and accelerate the development of multi-modal logistics hubs, warehouse clusters and modern distribution centers. Additionally, they will generate large-scale employment opportunities.

State government aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading logistics hub in the country. To achieve this, priority is being given to the development of multi-modal logistics hubs, cold chains, silos and distribution centers. Efforts are also being made to continuously improve the ease of doing business to attract more investors.

The authority is committed to ensuring that all incentives under the policy are delivered to investors in a simple, transparent and time-bound manner. Government is not only focused on attracting investments but also actively ensuring their implementation on the ground.