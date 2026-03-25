Noida International Airport Inauguration Preparations Enter Final Stage Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit | File Image ANI

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport on March 28 have reached to final stage. District administration is working with full readiness to ensure smooth execution of inauguration ceremony to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All departments are rapidly completing their assigned responsibilities.

It is noteworthy that this ambitious project is becoming a reality due to active role and continuous efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath. With his vision, project is emerging as a major symbol of development in the state.

Following earlier review meetings by district administration, all departments are now finalizing their responsibilities. Security arrangements, traffic management, parking, route operations, medical facilities, fire services, electricity supply, cleanliness, drinking water, barricading, signage and public announcement systems are all being put in place.

The event venue, helipad, parking areas and entry-exit routes have been fully organized. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow. Surveillance has been strengthened through CCTV cameras, with continuous monitoring from control room.

Considering the large expected turnout of VVIPs, public representatives, industrialists, officials and general public, arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water and lighting have been further reinforced.

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State government is developing this project as a new hub for investment, employment and infrastructure growth, which will help accelerate UP's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

At the administrative level, continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that this historic inauguration event is conducted smoothly and BJPsuccessfully. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally tracking updates at every moment. Recently, he inspected the airport and reviewed all preparations, giving necessary directions to officials.