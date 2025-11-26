Lucknow Hosts 19th National Jamboree After 61 Years, Welcomes 33,000 Scouts |

Lucknow: Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is vibrant with the energy of Scouts and Cadets from across the globe. After a gap of 61 years, the 19th National Jamboree, being held here, has transformed the state into an international youth hub. More than 33,000 Scouts, Guides, Rovers, and Rangers from various Indian states, along with over 1,500 youth delegates from the Asia-Pacific region, including the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia, are participating in the event.

The Defence Expo Grounds have been converted into expansive camps, kitchens, and activity zones, radiating enthusiasm at every corner. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations, led by the Governor and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have further elevated the event’s prestige. With the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership and effective management, the state has ensured the Jamboree’s unprecedented success on the global stage.

A major attraction of the event is the security and technology exhibition organized by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Here, young participants were introduced to crime-prevention technologies, firefighting methods, and the functioning of commando and anti-terror squads. This experience gave them a deeper insight into modern security systems. The state’s focus on women’s empowerment and youth-friendly policies also came to the fore through Mission Shakti sessions that covered self-defence, cybersecurity, legal awareness, and the role of women’s help desks in police stations. Together, these efforts underscored Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to ensuring women’s safety.

The Indian ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava comes alive the moment one steps into the Jamboree grounds. The aroma of traditional dishes, the rhythm of folk music, and the vibrancy of regional attire celebrate the country’s cultural diversity. The drone show, grand parade, and cultural presentations showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage captivated audiences at the opening ceremony. The event not only celebrates culture but also represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The Jamboree is a dynamic gathering of young minds that encourages cultural exchange while illuminating future pathways. Presentations on recruitment opportunities in the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Prosecution Department, the Security Department, and the Special Task Force inspired participants with a sense of service and leadership.

Throughout the event, young people from different countries and states forged bonds of friendship, learning about each other’s customs and ways of life, creating a shared experience that transcends borders. The warmth with which Uttar Pradesh has hosted this global gathering reflects the spirit not only of the state but of the entire nation.

The Jamboree stands as a powerful example of how a strong, progressive society is built by bringing together youth from diverse cultures, honoring tradition, and collectively moving toward equality, security, and development.