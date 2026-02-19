Indian Oil To Contribute ₹60 Crore For Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium |

Lucknow: Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide financial assistance of ₹60 crore for the construction of proposed international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the UP Government and IOCL.

On this occasion, CM said, "The stadium would not merely be a sports facility, but a powerful platform to take emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh to national and global levels. The international stadium would give fresh momentum to sports tourism, investment and overall economic activities in the region."

Appreciating Indian Oil’s contribution, Chief Minister said, "This model of public-private partnership is playing a significant role in the state’s holistic development." CM expressed his gratitude to Indian Oil Corporation for extending CSR support to the construction of the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium.

He also noted that an international cricket stadium is under construction in Varanasi, with a target for completion by June 2026, while necessary budgetary provisions have already been made for the Gorakhpur project.

Chief Minister further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new direction to sportsmanship and fitness culture in the country through initiatives such as 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India Movement'. In this year’s budget, the state government has made provisions to establish sports colleges in every division. Additionally, the construction of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut is progressing rapidly."

The proposed stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators and will be developed fully in line with international standards. Equipped with state-of-the-art pitches, practice areas, floodlights, modern dressing rooms, a media center and high-end sports infrastructure, the stadium will be capable of hosting major international matches. It will also provide a strong platform for training, skill development and excellence among young players. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.

Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Sahni described the MoU as a 'matter of pride' for the group. He assured the Chief Minister that Indian Oil Group remains fully committed to extending all possible support for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh.

The program was also attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav. He said, "Under Chief Minister’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards becoming a 'sports power' and the proposed international stadium in Gorakhpur is a historic milestone in that direction.