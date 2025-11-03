 'Govt Committed To Ensuring Safety And Dignity Of Every Citizen': CM Yogi
CM meets complainants from across UP during Janata Darshan in Lucknow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan on the first Monday of November, meeting citizens from various districts and listening to their grievances. He instructed officials to ensure prompt and appropriate resolution within a fixed timeframe and to provide feedback to the complainants. Over 60 individuals personally shared their concerns with the Chief Minister during the session. Reaffirming his government’s stance, the Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety and dignity of every citizen remains the administration’s top priority.

Several complainants expressed dissatisfaction with police action, particularly regarding theft cases where recovery was still pending. A case of land encroachment was also brought to his attention, upon which the Chief Minister ordered an immediate investigation and removal of the encroachment.
Responding to a plea for financial assistance for medical treatment, the Chief Minister said, “Get an estimate from the hospital and send it to us. Focus on your patient’s care, leave the rest to us. No one’s treatment will be halted due to a lack of funds. The government has stood by every needy person from the very beginning.”

During the interaction, CM Yogi also met children accompanying the complainants, affectionately patting their heads and offering them chocolates. Encouraging them warmly, he said, “Study hard, play with enthusiasm, and make your parents proud.”

