Bhaiya Dooj 2020: Wish your brother with these beautiful WhatsApp, Facebook messages and images

The festival of Bhai Dooj holds significance for siblings in India. It is the festival that celebrates the unmistakably loving bond between brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj marks the end of Diwali, the festival of light. Celebrated all over India, the festival of Bhai Dooj varies according to the region it is celebrated in.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on the 16th of November. Express how much you care and love you sibling by wishing them on this Bhai Dooj with these wonderful specially curated WhatsApp and Facebook messages and quotes.

"My Dear Brother.... Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful, and happy. Happy Bhai Dooj"

"You can share your pain; You can share your fears; And you can share your happiness Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!"

"Your love makes me proud, and on this day I want to scream it out loud, Happy Bhai Dooj brother!"

"May the joy and light of this beautiful day brighten our life and strengthen our bond today and always. Happy Bhai Dooj!"