Ujjain: Yadav visits Noulakhi Eco Tourism Park

Ujjain: Higher education minister Dr Mohah Yadav on Friday visited Maksi Road located eco-tourism park with forest department’s officials.

‘Turn park into an attractive spot’

Visiting the park higher education minister Mohan Yadav told that every year more than 1 crore tourists visit the city hence Noulakhi Eco Tourism Park should be developed so that tourists may enjoy fun after their religious journey. He also instructed to construct butterfly dome in the park. Chief forest ranger Ajay Yadav informed the minister that efforts for increasing the green zone area in the city are being made and for that the maintenance of forests is must. The efforts of making the park better for tourists are also being made.

The minister instructed the officials to install recreational items for children in the park. Forest ranger Ajay Yadav informed that at Noulakhi forest, efforts are being made for turning it into an attractive tourist spot. More saplings are being planted. The visitors can visit the forest area also after taking due permission.