WWE Wrestler Saurav Gurjar Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district on Thursday.

Gurjar also attended the Bhasma Aarti performed here.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple, Om Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang and dry fruits. Thereafter Bhasma aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing conch shells.

After worshipping Baba Mahakal, Gurjar told ANI, "I am a WWE wrestler and I came to worship Baba Mahakal here. It was an amazing experience to worship here and I have no words to describe the feeling. I hope that the lord calls me and I keep visiting here like this." Gurjar added that he wished for the entire country to maintain happiness, peace and prosperity in the country.

Speaking about Sanatan Dharma, he said, "In the coming time the whole world will believe Sanatan Dharma and it will grow further."