Want to pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal, pay Rs 100: MTMC

Shri Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has started charging Rs 100 per head for entry into the temple from Tuesday. The same fee will be applicable for online booking too. Sources claimed that MTMC earned Rs 1.25 lakh in just four hours (from 6am to 10am) by confirming online bookings. More than 1,200 devotees entered through the new system. Those who did not pay the amount failed to pay obeisance to lord Mahakal.

MTMC’s decision to charge entry fee Rs 100 widely criticised

MTMC’s decision to charge Rs 101 as entry fee has been widely criticised by social organisations and devotees. Irked MP Anil Firojia distanced himself from the decision of entry fee and termed it as arbitrary decision by officials. He strongly opposed the decision taken by the MTMC and said that such decision were an insult to devotees who cannot afford the entry fee.

Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh opposes entry fee

Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh opposed the MTMC’s decision. Organisation’s district head Devendra Shah Lala demanded that the decision be revoked. Likewise Mahakal Shayan Aarti Bhakt Parivar also opposed the decision. President Mahendra Katiyar said that the decision should be withdrawn. Some devotees who came from Gujarat also criticized the decision and said that entry fee should not be taken from general devotees.