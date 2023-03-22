Vikramotsav 2023: Sarmapani & Raja Bhoj staged

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Vikramotsav 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079), two plays ‘Sarmapani’ and ‘Raja Bhoj’ were presented on the seventh day of Vikram Natya Samaroh. Sarmapani directed by Satish Dave was the first to be staged. Dialogues in Sanskrit and Hindi languages can be seen and heard in the play.

Sarmapani is an attempt to stage the festival of the Indian theatrical tradition. This is a presentation made in a combination of both Sanskrit and Hindi languages so that Hindi audience can also enjoy Vedic hymns. The artistes gave their best in their performances which lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

RAJA BHOJ STAGED WITH DIGITAL EXPERIMENTS

The second presentation was ‘Raja Bhoj’. Raja Bhoj, directed by Sanjeev Malviya, has been equipped with digital experiments. The abundance of artistes in the play helps in displaying the scenes, while its music and dance gives a feeling of the love of the art of Raja Bhoj. The lyrics and writing of the play was done by Satish Dave. Vikramsinh Chauhan played the role of Rajabhoj in the drama, while the Queen was played by Renuka Deshpande.