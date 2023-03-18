VIKRAM UTSAV-2023: Peru’s ambassador inaugurates IFFAS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day IFFAS International Festival of Mythological Films under Vikramotsav-2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079) was inaugurated by the ambassador of Peru Javier Manuel Palinich Velarde and Fabio Subia Diaz, first secretary of the Embassy of Peru at Vikram Kirti Mandir, here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session, Velarde said that I consider myself fortunate to be a part of the film festival focusing on the ancient history of the world in Ujjain. He said that this effort to re-recognize ancient history, pride and knowledge tradition is commendable. Ancient history is not enriched by war but by the flourishing of knowledge-science-culture.

Addressing the programme, Shriram Tiwari, director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, said that on the occasion of 75 Amritvarsh of Independence, 75 best films of the country and the world are being screened, which are based on mythological stories of the world. These films focus on historical, archaeological, Vedic knowledge, science and culture. Welcoming the ambassador and the first secretary of the Embassy of Peru he said, the cultural ties between Peru and India are thousands of years old. Today they need to be reinstated.

Earlier, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde Fabio Subia Diaz visited the exhibition at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. The exhibition focuses on the cultural splendour of Greater India, Indian sages and scientists, Vikramaditya, Vikram period coins and stamps. They also viewed photographs of the temples of Machu Picchu in Peru.

PLAY ‘SKANDGUPTA’ STAGED

“Skandagupta” was presented on the third day of Vikram Natya Samaroh under Vikramotsav 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079). Presented by Bhopal’s theatre group Ek Rang, the play was directed by renowned Bollywood director and set designer Jayant Deshmukh.

The play focused on patriotism and nationalism. The whole story revolves around Skandagupta’s patriotism and his fight with the invaders. Skandagupta does not want to take over the throne of the king, he always wants to see himself as a soldier. The love story of Skandagupta is also depicted in the play. The play had soulful music and patriotic songs. The sets and the costumes of the cast kept the audience engaged throughout.

In this presentation of two hours and thirty minutes, 45 artists displayed their art. The play was composed by Jaishankar Prasad. The music concept was by B V Karanth and other music compositions and background score by Amod Krishna Bhatt. Costume-Jayant Deshmukh, Weapon handling-Rupesh Chauhan, Vocal singing-Subhashree Bhatt, Rhythm instrument- Ravindra Belvanshi, Virendra Kore played the flute. Avneesh Nandawat played the part of the main character of the play Skandgupt, Kumargupt- Pawan Deep, Govindgupt- Kuldeep Malaviya, Parnadatta- Ratan Lal, Arshin Mehta as Devki, Anantdevi- Priyanka Singh, Jaimala- Pragati Singh Rajput, Devasena- Priyanka Kashyap, Vijaya-Shreya Ranjan and Kamla-Sapna Bhardwaj and other artists were seen in the play.