VIKRAM UTSAV-2023: ‘Adi Shankarachayra’ staged in influential style

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Adi Shankaracharya” was presented on the fourth day of Vikram Natya Samaroh under Vikramotsav-2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079). The play is directed by Sanjay Mehta, Bhopal.

The play begins with a song. As soon as the song is over, some people come on the stage carrying the flag and calling themselves superior. Then the narrator says that Adi Shankaracharya was born in Kaladi, a small town in Kerala. When Shankar grows up a little, he starts asking his father Shivguru various questions full of curiosity. Shankar is not even 4 years old and his father dies.

Mother Aryaba gets Shankar admitted in Madhavacharya’s Gurukul. Shankar learns everything in 3 years and he comes back home. Only then, Madhavacharya says that Shankar will have to go to Guru Govindpad’s ashram for further education. Shankar says that he wants to retire and retires at the ghat of the river and while leaving, promises his mother that he will definitely return for her last rites.

Only then the Sutradhar comes on stage and says that Shankaracharya stayed in Omkareshwar in the company of Gurudev Govindpad for almost 2 years. Gurudev taught him yoga practice, literature creation and some Tantra Vidya. Shankaracharya became well versed in all scriptures after getting knowledge from the Guru. When Shankaracharya’s education was completed, Govindpad gave Shankara the title of Shankaracharya and asked him to go to Kashi. From there Adi Shankaracharya and Udbhrant leave for Kashi along with the disciples.

On reaching Kashi, Shankaracharya meets a woman and Chandal and from there leaves for Badrinath. On reaching further, Shankar meets Kumaril Bhatt who asks him to debate with Mandan Mishra. Adi Shankara reaches Mahishmati and debates with Mandan Mishra and Ubhaya Bharati and wins. Only then 2-4 persons come on the stage and tell about the establishment of four mathas. In this way, Adi Shankaracharya establishes 4 mathas and gets engrossed in samadhi in front of Lord Kedarnath.

VED ANTAKSHARI TO BE ORGANISED TODAY

Ved Antakshari is being organised under Vikramotsav 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079). Pt Chandan Vyas, president of Ritual Mandapam Astrology Academy, said that on Sunday at 4 pm, Ved Antakshari based on the mantras of Shukla Yajurveda Samhita will be organised at Baba Gumandev Hanuman Garhi on Piplinaka Road. Students of all major Vedic schools of the city will participate in this programme. Prizes and cash will be distributed to the winning team in the competition.

ARGHYA TO BE OFFERRED TO SUN

Vikramotsav 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2080) will conclude on March 22, at Dutt Akhara Ghat. Before this, at 6.15 am, the Sun will be worshipped by offering Arghya. The worship will be the beginning of the Sanatani New Year.