Verify viral video: Bakery operators to ASP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Bakery Traders Association met ASP Amarendra Singh on Saturday and demanded that the authenticity of the viral video which has hurt the bakery business be checked.

A video has gone viral in the city in a matter of couple of days, they alleged. The video which has been shot in an unidentified bakery shows a worker, stepping on flour, rusk while another one is seen licking the rusk and packing it in polythene.

After the video went viral, people are avoiding buying rusk. Concerned over the apparent damage to their business, the office bearers of the Bakery Association met the ASP and demanded necessary action in this regard.

Shoaib Hussain, from the association said that the action in the video is an insult to food. Action should be taken against such people. Whoever did this act, that bakery factory should be demolished. Shivkumar Nair, operator of Lakshmi Bakery, said that some people have done wrong to the bakery, strict action should be taken against them.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:25 AM IST