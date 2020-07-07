Unlock 2.0 in Ujjain: Shopping malls, religious places to reopen with riders

Ujjain: District administration allowed malls and religious situated out of containment areas to reopen for restricted time from 10am to 7pm subject to their strict compliance with unlock norms.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and game zones will still remain closed. Collector Asheesh Singh told that large gatherings of any kind within the city will remain prohibited.

Shopping mall managers must compulsorily provide sanitizers dispensers, facility of thermal screening at every entry point. Only mask wearing customers shall be allowed in the shopping malls following the social distancing. Violators will be liable to legal action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and The Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Restaurants to operate from 6am-7pm

Restaurants, tea kiosks and other stalls providing snacks will remain open from 6am to evening 7pm now as the administration extended the closing time from 10am to 7pm. The administration instructed restaurants and eateries owners to make social distancing and other Covid precautions to follow by customers.

Religious places allowed to open from 5.30am-9pm

Unlocking the religious places the administration allowed them to remain open from 5.30 am early morning to 9pm. The new order will be applicable to all temples, mosques, gurdwaras, churches and every religious establishment. Entries of devotees at any religious place will be subjected to the Covid precautions, the administration said. The administration also instructed to the governing authority of religious places not to allow devotees of 65 year or much old, pregnant ladies and children below the age of 10 year. As per the orders the religious establishments will also follow unlock norms strictly.