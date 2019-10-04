UMC launches drive against illegal hoardings

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started drive, acting strict against the installation of illegal hoarding. According to UMC officials, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal issued instruction to remove the illegal banners and hoardings within one week.

According to the commissioner illegal personal, commercial, cultural and political hoardings and flexes must be removed within 1 week under the light of rules applicable for cleanliness survey 2020.

The officials said claimed to remove over 60 hoardings from Nagziri and surrounding area, following the instruction of municipal commissioner .