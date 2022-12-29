Ujjain: Puranik no longer registrar in-charge

Vikram University headquarters at Madhav Bhavan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Registrar in-charge Dr Prashant Puranik, who was posted at Vikram University for almost one and a half years, has been removed from his post and has again been made in charge of NSS. Deputy Registrar D K Bagga has been made Registrar of Sanskrit and Vedic University.

Dr Prashant Puranik is considered close to higher education minister Mohan Yadav. Yadav had made him the registrar in charge after becoming a minister but during his tenure, the NAAC rating of the university fell and the timetable of the examinations deteriorated. There was mismanagement all across the examination system right from the timetable to the results which were often delayed. There was even a discrepancy in the answer sheet of the PhD entrance exam. Because of this, student organisations were on a warpath continuously.

Recently, he became more controversial when he threatened the students who came to submit a memorandum. This paved the way for his removal and orders for his departure were issued on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Prajwal Khare, posted at Devi Ahilya University. Khare is not taking charge immediately due to a death in his family and will join in a few days.