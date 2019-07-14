Ujjian: Lok Adalat; Over Rs 1.5crore property tax recovered

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Saturday recovered pending property tax and water tax over Rs 1.5 crore during Lok Adalat.According to UMC officials, all the staffers reached to the zonal office on sharp 10am and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was also taking the stock of the arrangement and was guiding the officials. According to details available the UMC recovered Rs 13,692,996 from property tax payers and Rs 3,716,729 as pending water tax.

The UMC in total recovered Rs 17,409,725 during Lok Adalat. Mayor Meena Jonwal also visited zonal offices with mayor in council members Satyanarayan Chouhan, Radheshyam Verma, Santosh Yadav and other members. The mayor also took part in sapling plantation programme at Nanakheda area and inspected UMC’s building near Nanakheda bus stand.