Ujjian: Bharat Bandh, Congress workers appeal in vain

Ujjain: Members of District Congress Committee assembled at party office at Kshir Sagar on Tuesday morning, in support of Bharat Bandh call given by Farmers’ Unions.

Congress workers moved about the city to appeal to the traders to shut their shop, in vain as throughout the day markets and business operated as usual across the city.

The ‘bandh’ was a gross failure in the city. As hotels, vegetable markets, Krishi Upaj Mandi, petrol pumps and other shops remained open. District Congress head Mahesh Soni and other party members moved across the city. In anticipation of any agitation or any untoward incident the district administration deployed anti riot vehicles, fire brigade, and ambulance to tackle the situation. CSP Pallavi Shukla reached Congress office early in the morning with the police force. The police drove away the Congress leader when they reached bus stand at Dewas Gate to stop movements of buses. Congress workers then moved towards Malipura, Doulatganj and Fawwara Chowk and when they reached Gopal Mandir area ASP Amarendra Singh stopped them and asked them to go back to Congress office. From there Congress leaders took different routes and reached Congress office however some of leaders entered into an argument with the ASP but finally they returned to Congress office in the form of rally.