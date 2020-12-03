Ujjain:Withdraw Agri Reform Act, demands Congress Seva Dal

Ujjain: Congress Seva Dal has strongly opposed ‘Farmers produce trade and commerce (promotion and facilitation) Bill promulgated by the Union government and demanded to roll back all three bills implemented recently in the name of ‘Agriculture Reform Act-2020’.

Senior Seva Dal leader Harsh Shukla said that a delegation handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to a local officer at collector’s office on Thursday. He said that in the memo the anomalies of Act were mentioned and these were termed as anti-farmer and anti-society. It was also alleged that only corporate lobby will benefit from the Union government’s so called reforms.

Those present on the occasion included MP Seva Dal vice-president Arun Rochwani, city unit president Manish Gome, district president Jagdish Lalawat and Rajnish Joshi among others