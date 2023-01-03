Ujjain: Zila panchayat members boycott meeting

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The general assembly of the zila panchayat turned into a ruckus here on Tuesday. When the CEO did not reach even after the stipulated time, the members lost their patience and unanimously boycotted the meeting. The general meeting of the zila panchayat was going to be held on Tuesday at 1 pm. All the 21 members reached the meeting as per the scheduled time but CEO Ankita Dhakre did not reach the meeting even till 1.45 pm. After this, as soon as she reached there, the members present there got angry and boycotted the meeting and raised slogans against the CEO.

All the members came out shouting slogans that the bureaucracy should come to its senses. The zila panchayat members were very angry and upset that the CEO did not reach on time. One of the members told Free Press that since Dhakre is a fresh IAS officer, she does not want to work with peoples’ representatives. When media persons tried to talk to the CEO, she refused to say anything. She shied away saying she would talk to the collector.