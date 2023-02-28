Ujjain: Youth’s body recovered from car near Narsing Ghat

Representative Image

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): The body of a youth found in a Gujarat-bound car in Narsing Ghat under Mahakal police station area has been identified. It is of a driver from Rajkot, who had come to Ujjain with a Mahant.

On Monday morning, people saw the body of a young man in a car (GJ 03 LR 9189) near Narsing Ghat. Blood was coming out from his nose. A liquor bottle and a half-filled glass of liquor were found in the car. On calling the registered mobile number of the vehicle, it was found that Hamir Bhai, son of Rajbhai, a resident of Rajkot had brought this vehicle.

He had brought a Mahant from Rajkot who was staying at the Chardham temple. In such a situation, he called the Mahant and told him that he had come from Rajkot on Sunday. After coming, he went to the Chardham temple to return. Meanwhile, he called the driver several times but he did not receive the calls.

CSP Omprakash Mishra said that the body has been identified and relatives have been informed. After their arrival, the post-mortem will be done. After that, the situation will be clear. For now, the body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.