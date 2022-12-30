e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Youth thrashed, robbed of Rs 5K, gold chain

Ujjain: Youth thrashed, robbed of Rs 5K, gold chain

Sanyam Jain son of Deepak Jain, 21 years old, a resident of Sandipani Nagar of Agar Road, was returning after taking the payment in relation to his father's business

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 02:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths thrashed a young man who was returning from Langar petrol pump on Dewas Road after filling petrol in his bike and looted Rs 5,000 cash and a gold chain from him at knifepoint. The youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Sanyam Jain son of Deepak Jain, 21 years old, a resident of Sandipani Nagar of Agar Road, was returning after taking the payment in relation to his father's business.

As he was returning, Rohan, Om Solanki and two unknown youths sitting at the puncture shop surrounded him and started fighting. Sanyam has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment due to the internal injury in the chest in the fight.

Sanyam's cousin Darshan Jain said that Sanyam is familiar with the accused. They were pressuring him to give money.

Read Also
Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Youth thrashed, robbed of Rs 5K, gold chain

Ujjain: Youth thrashed, robbed of Rs 5K, gold chain

Ujjain: Mother fabricates kidnapping story; Toddler found after 120 hours

Ujjain: Mother fabricates kidnapping story; Toddler found after 120 hours

Ujjain: Neeta Jain divested of all her charges in UMC reshuffle

Ujjain: Neeta Jain divested of all her charges in UMC reshuffle

Ujjain: Skydiving festival to start on January 5  

Ujjain: Skydiving festival to start on January 5  

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain