Ujjain: Youth thrashed, robbed of Rs 5K, gold chain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths thrashed a young man who was returning from Langar petrol pump on Dewas Road after filling petrol in his bike and looted Rs 5,000 cash and a gold chain from him at knifepoint. The youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Sanyam Jain son of Deepak Jain, 21 years old, a resident of Sandipani Nagar of Agar Road, was returning after taking the payment in relation to his father's business.

As he was returning, Rohan, Om Solanki and two unknown youths sitting at the puncture shop surrounded him and started fighting. Sanyam has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment due to the internal injury in the chest in the fight.

Sanyam's cousin Darshan Jain said that Sanyam is familiar with the accused. They were pressuring him to give money.