Ujjain: Youth jumps into river, dies

Ujjain: A youth committed suicide by jumping into river Kshipra at Triveni area, on Monday. On being informed by the parents, the Nanakheda police started search and recovered the deceased’s bag and bike near the river. The reason for his fatal step is still unknown and the search for the body is on.

According to Nanakheda police, Yuvraj (28) son of Vijay Kourav resident of Mahashakti Nagar was an architect. The brother-in-law of the deceased said that Yuvraj made his last call to the parents and told to bring meal from the hotel. When he did not return to home till late night, the kin started looking for him. According to family members, he used to come at Triveni to pass his leisure time therefore they first reached there but found only his bike, bag and footwear. The youth was married and his wife had gone to her parents’ town Gadarwada.