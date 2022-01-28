Ujjain: Youth Congress burns effigy of minster Mohan Yadav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The youth congress workers torched an effigy of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain on Friday afternoon.

The workers were angry over the minister's derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi on twitter.

The higher education minister tweeted at midnight 12.14 on January 28. “The Republic Day parade had Netaji Subhashchandra Bose and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel…..if not present in the parade was a fake father of nation, or fake chacha…or the iron lady, nor inventor of computer. Parade has a tableau of Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and a view of Sanatan Sanskriti. My country is changing….is really attaining independence…”

Later, as soon as the controversial tweet of the minister went viral, he deleted the tweet from his handle.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Discom officials under scanner in electricity meters theft case

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:25 PM IST