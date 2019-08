Ujjain: A youth commits suicide in village Pan Barodiya under Bhairavgarh police station limits on Tuesday. According to police Vikram (30) son of Hindulal hanged self from a tree located near an isolated area in the village.

His family members told in their statements that the deceased was under stress due to some reason, which he never disclosed and was an alcoholic. The police sent the body to the hospital for postmortem and started investigation.