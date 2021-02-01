Ujjain: WRMS marks Budget Day as Calling Attention Day

Ujjain: On the call of National Federation of Indian Railway Man (NFIR), the Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) marked the day of presentation of Union Budget as Calling Attention Day on Monday. It was organised to draw Union government’s attention over railway employee’s legitimate and long pending demands.

At the Western Railway, WRMS’ president Sharif Khan Pathan and on behalf of Ratlam division WRMS divisional secretary BK Garg led the Calling Attention Day demonstration. At Ujjain Railway Station, under the leadership of branch secretary Abhilash Nagar, WRMS functionaries observed a call attention day in front of integrated crew and guard lobby by showing slogans of demands.

“WRMS is demanding immediate release of freezed DA and DR of Central government employees, removal of ceiling limit over night duty allowance, scrap new pension scheme, stop privatasion and corporatisation of Indian Railway assets and early implementation of many other agreed demands by the Railway Board,” Nagar informed.

Demonstration was addressed by CWC member SK Yadav, Chetany Choudhary, Narendra Sahgal, Raghvendra Sharma, Shaikh Jamil, Ashok Mehra and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Many other railway employees of Ujjain railway station were present during the demonstration.