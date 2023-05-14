Ujjain: Workshop on dimensions of geography held at Madhav College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long workshop was organised by geography department and IQAC of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College on Saturday. In the workshop organised on “Employment opportunities and challenges in geography”, subject expert and principal and professor (geography) of Pt Atal Bihari Bajpai Government College in Mandsaur Dr RK Shrivastava said that geography was unique from other subjects. Its deep study develops a special vision in students. Students of geography get many employment opportunities mainly cartographers, surveyors, environmental consultants, city planning officers, population officers and Census officers.

They can also make a career in the military sector, in research and project work as remote sensing officers, geographic information systems officers, weather forecasters, in education, he added. Head of department Dr RR Gorasya said that in the present scenario, detailed information was provided to students regarding challenges of global warming, pollution, over-exploitation of resources, forest destruction and environmental imbalance.

Principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya said as career option in geography, jobs were available in the field of journalism and media, environmental advocate, conservation officer, recycling officer and landscaper. That’s why geography can play an important role in the development of the country, it needs to be understood, he said. Coordinator of the programme Dr Mohan Nimole said that geography was interesting as well as exciting. The programme was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood and Dr Nimole expressed gratitude.