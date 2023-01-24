Ujjain: Workshop on cleanliness needs of ‘Divyangjan’ held at MCSE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) organised a workshop related to the cleanliness requirements for the disabled at Mother Teresa Hall in college campus.

Providing information about the workshop, Hemangi Parashar said that above programme was to highlight the importance of parents, care workers and special teachers of Divyangjan in maintaining cleanliness under the “Special Campaign 2.0” of the Government of India. For this purpose, the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), New Delhi was inspired to do this work through organizations working in the field of disability.

Dr Vaibhav Jain, dentist, Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja, gynaecologist and Dr Jitendra Bhatnagarji, orthopaedist were the special invitees of the programme. MCSE director Fr Tom George and academic director Dr Prem Chhabra welcomed them by providing materials prepared by differently-abled students. Thereafter, in the first session many important information was provided by Dr Vaibhav Jain on the subject of dental hygiene through a power point presentation.

In the next sequence, Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja presented detailed information on gynaecological diseases and hygiene on the topic “Girl Hygiene”. She discussed and presented all the steps of menstrual hygiene. Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar provided information on how body/bone related diseases can be avoided by correct body posture through a power point presentation.

All the parents and teachers took advantage of this information and the problems related to their care were also solved. There were 100 participants participated in workshop. 70 percent of parents attended actively. Parents, special teachers, care workers, all professors and B Ed/D Ed. Trainees were also present. Staff members of MCSE Yogita Sharma, Manjusha Dey introduced experts in the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by Trapti Saraswat. The programme was coordinated by Parveena and anchoring was done by Govind Chhaparwal. Technical support was extended by Poonam Gangele and Nitesh Nagar.

