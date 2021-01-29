Ujjain: Workshop on Beti Bacho Beti Padhao organised

Ujjain: District woman and child development department organised a workshop on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign at Brihaspati Bhawan on Friday.

Assistant director woman and child development Sabir Ahmed Siddiqui threw light on gender ratio (girls’ proportion versus boys) and informed that after the aforesaid scheme the ratio has improved in the district.

He said that the department is making efforts to improve birth rate and gender ratio of girls in the district. District programme officer Goutam Adhikari in his address threw light on importance of workshop and laid stress on pregnancy-watch to curb feticide.

PCPNDT specialist and acting director MP Health Voluntary Association Mukesh Sinha trained the participants. Sinha told that sonography centres’ reporting to the monitoring committee and the advisory committee of the department may help to keep watch on pregnancies. Divisional deputy director Dr Manjula Tiwari talked about tips to improve girls’ birth rate.

Over 80 participants including officials of health, police, education and other departments took part in the workshop. Priyanka Tripathi conducted the workshop while Siddiqui delivered the vote of thanks.