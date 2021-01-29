Ujjain: Women sanitary workers get back jobs after dharna

Ujjain: Sanitation workers, who have been appointed on contract, staged a dharna on Friday. They were protesting against the contractor for using indecent language against the women workers. He would sack the affected workers afterwards. The sanitation workers informed that the dharna was staged under the leadership of Valmiki Samaj Karmchari Sangh divisional president Hemraj Ghawri. Ghawri told that during dharna on the advice of police the contractor apologised publicly and took the women sanitation workers back on roll. During dharna national secretary Rajeh Gosar, and other office bearers were present.