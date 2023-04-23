Ujjain: Woman stops husband’s second marriage

Representational image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman barged into a mass marriage and forcibly stopped a man from tying the knot. Reason: The groom was her husband.

According to reports, a mass marriage ceremony was organised by Sarv Samaj at Hamukhedi village. As the function was underway, one Seema Parihar walked in. She went up to groom Mukesh Rangota and said, “Come on. Get up. How you came here. You are my husband. I will not let you marry again. The child in my hands is yours. How can you marry another woman while I am still alive? What will happen to the future of this child?”

She did not stop at this and even called the police. As both sides continued to create a scene, the police took the duo to Nagjhiri police station.

Seema Parihar told the police that she got married to Mukesh, son of Mangilal Rangota of Hamukhedi in 2013. “We have a three-year-old son. My husband is secretly marrying another girl without even informing me,” she said. She said that after coming to know about the marriage, she called Dial 100 and rushed to the spot.