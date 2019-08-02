Ujjain: Woman found murdered in home

Woman found murdered in home

Ujjain: A woman was reportedly murdered in a village under Ingoriya police station. According to Ingoriya police station incharge Prakash Waskle, Durgabai (20) wife of Kanha alias Kanhaiyalal was murdered at her residence.

The police was informed by her father in law Mangilal. According to Mangilal when he woke up in the morning he saw the body of the deceased lying on the ground in the room and his son Kanha was not there.

According to family persons relation between Kanha alias Kahnhaiyalal and his wife Durga was not good, hence it is possible that in a fit of fury the husband killed his wife by throttling her neck with a rope. The police also said that marks of rope were found on the neck of the body. According to police the FIR will be lodged after the receiving of postmortem report, meanwhile the police started searching of the husband of woman.