Ujjain: With 32 new positive cases, tally reaches 1,056, death toll stands at 71

Ujjain: With 32 new positive cases, the tally of COVID patients reached 1,056 on Wednesday. Though the administration is said to be intentionally underplaying with the toll, 71 is still the death figure. 163 patients are under-treatment awhile 822 have been recovered so far.

However, Tuesday brought some good news for the locals in Mandsaur district as 26 persons were discharged from the hospital acing COVID-19 and no new case has been registered in the district on Tuesday.

District health officer Dr Adhirkumar Mishra and Covid Centre in charge Dr DK Sharma informed that so far district has recorded 324 positive cases and 207 have been discharged. With nine deaths, the district currently has 108 patients under treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, district collector Manoj Pushp and other health department officials cheered all the outgoing patients and asked them to maintain social distancing.

This is the first time in Mandsaur, when more than two dozen patients moved out of hospital after they were recovered. This give much needed jubilation and the confidence to the doctors and the health employees who are toiling hard round the clock during the ongoing pandemic.