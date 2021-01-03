Ujjain: Wholesale, retail food vendors learn how to check adulteration at workshop

Ujjain: Training was imparted to the wholesale and retail food professionals of the district on the last day of a two-day workshop on Food Adulteration and Food Safety Act by the Department of Food and Drug Administration on Sunday.

In the two-day workshop, 278 samples were tested in the district through mobile food laboratory. The food laboratory running from January 4 to January 9 will be available alternately from 3 pm to 5 pm at the entire zone offices of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. State government has provided a mobile food laboratory to Ujjain division to check the food items of the public, in which consumers can check the food items of their daily use for only Rs 10. The laboratory will be available in Ujjain district from 1st to 10th of every month.

Use APP to get food items checked

The facility of testing of food items through mobile food laboratory for common citizens has been introduced in the municipal mobile app “UMC Service” in collaboration with Municipal Corporation of Ujjain by the department of food and drug administration. Through the app, consumers can contact for investigation.

Helpline Number

Consumers can also contact helpline number 9479534737. In addition, consumers can also submit their food items to the office at Ksheersagar Road of the food and drug administration for screening.

PROCEEDINGS DAY 1

The Department of food security administration organised a training programme of food professionals associated with all types of food items like snacks, sweets, Poha, Parmal, bakery, flour, besan, oil, milk, spices, etc, at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy auditorium here on Saturday. The training programme was inspired by the designated officer of the department and joint collector Jagdish Mehra by giving necessary guidance to food professionals asked them to take responsibility of the society to establish the identify Ujjain district as a de-adulterated district.

Food security officer Basant Dutt Sharma gave a briefing on the law to the food professionals. It was trained to them that it would be mandatory to record the information required as per the Act on the level of all types of food items such as sell number, packing date, manufacturer's name and address, green mark on vegetarian food, details of materials used in food manufacturing, date of use of food items, nutritional information, etc. The manufacturer and seller have to ensure to sale different products only when full information is recorded at the level as mentioned.

It was informed by the food security officer that the collection and preparation of food items should be taken care of in full cleanliness and hygiene and staff and staff should also adhere to personal hygiene. The training made aware of the possible adulteration of food items and the questions raised by the food professionals regarding the law were also solved.