Ujjain: Whimsical youth hacked to death his grandmother

Ujjain: A youth living in Suvasa village of Ingoria attacked the grandmother with an axe on Sunday morning and seriously injured his uncle. The only fault of both of them was that they were reprimanding the young man for doing business.

The Ingoria police reached the spot and arrested the young man and recovered the axe. Victim Sushila (7) wife of Narottam Sharma, resident of village Suvasa under Ingoria police station and her son Santosh Sharma, 40, in the morning, took care of grandson Manmohan son Ashok Sharma by scolding him for business. At the same time, Manmohan started a dispute with the grandmother and uncle, after which the old grandmother was indiscriminately attacked with an axe kept in the house, while a fatal attack with the axe was also made on uncle Santosh, who came to the rescue.

Sushilabai died on the spot after being hit by a serious bite, while the injured Santosh was sent to the Civil Hospital here for treatment. SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria told Free Press that accused Manmohan was being reprimanded by his grandmother and uncle for job. Probably angry with this, he attacked grandmother and uncle with an axe. The condition of the injured Santosh was reported to be critical. Manmohan was arrested and the axe used in the crime has also been recovered. Manmohan’s mental state does not seem to be right, while other family members including Sushilabai’s husband Narottam Sharma were not in a position to give a statement, the officer added.