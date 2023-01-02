Ujjain: Western Railway Employees Union members celebrate New Year

Contenders for secretary and treasurer posts during the New Year meet of WREU | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The New Year meeting was celebrated by Western Railway Employees Union (WREU) branch Ujjain in the presence of SS Sharma, divisional president. The promissory note was declared by Railway Institute election candidate Vinod Dhaka for secretary post and Dilip Surawat for treasurer post.

They promised for renovation of the institute building, installing RO water plant, construction of power lifting gym, yoga and Zumba classes, conducting free computer classes, various cultural activities, construction of volleyball and badminton court, arrangements for the preparation of competitive exams, proper guidance, personality development and motivational seminars, indoor stadiums and games.