Ujjain: Webinar on employment organised for deaf-blind

Ujjain: A daylong national webinar on “Employment for young adults with deaf blindness need and job opportunities” concluded at Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) on Saturday.

It was approved by Rehabilitation Council of India as CRE Programme. In inaugural session Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE welcomed chairperson Ashok Kadel, director, Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, chief guest Akhilendra Kumar, ex-deputy commissioner Divyangjan UP, Registrar and Dr Shakuntala Mishra, National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow. Ujjain Diocese Bishop Dr Sebastian Vadakkel gave his blessings.

Resource person Shivam Rai delivered lecture on types of employment, accessibility and adaptations at work. Srijan Singh delivered lecture on sharing information with employment about supports and how to access those supports, Divya delivered lecture on vocational training for deaf blind, finding job in community and Renu delivered lecture on government laws, legislation and schemes that support vocational rehabilitation.

CRE programme was coordinated by Srijan Singh. Father Tom George, director, MCSE thanked the resource Persons and all the participants. Technical support was given by Gourav Agrawal.