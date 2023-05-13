Ujjain: Warehouse owners accuses FCI of arbitrariness

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Warehouse owners submitted a memorandum against the arbitrariness of FCI to additional collector Mrinal Meena at the administrative complex building, here on Friday. District Private Warehouse Owners Association president DP Bhaiji stated that in the procurement year 2023-24, the rules of SOP are not being followed by the officials of FCI in the stipulated period and the clearance (delivery) is being done in A mode in the short time of storage in the warehouses, the procurement centres. But the wheat is lying open.

It is not being delivered, as well as the delivery of FCI's stored stock in C mode should be postponed for six months so that the operators of the warehouse can get monthly rent. They said, apart from this, FCI should also deliver wheat through steel silos and silo bags, while the storage of wheat has been kept in it for six months, they are not touching it.

According to the contract for the last year 2022-23, instead of a 1 percent gain, a 1.50 percent gain was deducted by MPWLC Ujjain, which caused economic loss to the warehouse. A guarantee of 4.1/2 months for the monthly rent of all the warehouses was also demanded from the administration.