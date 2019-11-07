Ujjain: Vinshati Inter School Kalidas Samaroh begins

Ujjain: State level Vinshati interschool Kalidas Samaroh organised by Public Education Directorate and MP School Education Department kicked off on Thursday. The programme will last till Saturday at Mahakal Pravachan Hall.

The guests garlanded the portraits of goddess Saraswati and poet Kalidas and lit the lamp to start the programme. State anthem was also sung by the students of the Government School of Excellence Madhav Nagar with Shiv-stuti dance directed by Shaifali Chaturvedi. The guests were welcomed by RK Upadhyay, district education officer Rama Nahte, deputy director Abhay Tomar and other concerned officials.

PWD and district in-charge minister Sajjansingh Verma was the chief guest of the inauguration programme. The programme was presided over by vice chancellor Mahrshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Prof Pankaj Lakshman Jani. MP Anil Firojia, MLA Ramlal Malviya, Mohan Yadav and Murli Morwal were the special guest of the programme. Senior congress leader Batukshankar Joshi, Dilip Gurjar, Kamal Patel, Manish Sharma and others were also present during the programme. Addressing the inauguration programme, Verma said that great poet Kalidas had a deep relation with Ujjayini which is a holy city of artists and scholars. He admired the students for their dance.

Prof Pankaj Lakshaman said that Kalidas’ literature imparts knowledge of Sanskrit language and Indian culture. MP Firojia also addressed the inauguration programme. The programme was conducted by Dr Sandeep Nadkarni and gratitude was expressed by joint director RK Upadhyay.

Students stage dance drama on first day: Publicity committee convener Amitoj Bhargava, Sanjay Lalwani, and Rajesh Gandhara informed that on the first day students of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore, Rewa and Jabalpur staged a dance drama based on the books authored by great poet Kalidas. On Friday, verse recital competition and painting competition will be organised. Principal Bharat Vyas, Padamsingh Chouhan, staffers and students also marked their presence.