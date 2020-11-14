Ujjain: Vinod Mill workers to celebrate Diwali at home as HC stays process

Ujjain: The High Court stayed the process demolition of staff quarters situated at the premises of abandoned Vinod Mills premises. The petition was filed by district Congress executive president Ravi Rai. Rai has informed that tenders were invited in the matter to demolish the quarters of employees but the court has given relief to the former employees and their family members by granting stay on tender invitation process.

Ravi Rai further told that the state government is not paying the due proceeds of employees despite the Apex Court verdict. Supreme court has already awarded possession of the mill’s land to the state government with the instruction to clear the legal dues of mill employees before vacating the quarters in which they are residing, Rai added.